DRIVER WRESTLES KNIFE WIELDING ROBBERS WITH TRUCK IN MOTION

A 46-year-old driver last week escaped death by a whisker along Masvingo-Beitbridge road after wrestling two knife wielding robbers while his truck was in motion.

The robbers ended up holding to the steering wheel of the truck, prompting him to stop before robbing him of US$60 and R50.

He was later saved by another truck driver. Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident yesterday.

“Palmer Kativhu was driving from Masvingo to Beitbridge and picked up two men from Ngundu business centre who claimed were going to Beitbridge,” Mangena said.

“On reaching 220 km peg road near Joko turn off, one of the suspects produced a knife and ordered the driver to park in the bush.”

She said Kativhu resisted, leading to the fight. The suspects escaped after another driver, who had noticed the melee, stopped his truck. Newsday