DON'T PANIC : CHIWENGA ON INDIAN VARIANT

ZIMBABWEANS should not panic over the new India Covid-19 variant which has been detected in the country as long as they adhere to recommended World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines implemented by the Government to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic.
These include the thorough washing of hands with soap and
running water, correct wearing of masks and practicing social distancing, which
the Government imposed last year when the first case of Covid-19 was recorded.
According to WHO, a variant can be labelled as of concern
if it has been shown to be more contagious and more deadly.
Experts have said the prevention and transmission of the
Indian variant is still similar to other Covid-19 strains hence the need for
people to continue adhering to advice to avoid getting the deadly Indian
variant.
On Tuesday, the Government announced that the Covid-19
variant, which India is grappling with, has reached Zimbabwe and travellers
from that country will now be mandatorily quarantined upon arrival.
The Vice-President, who is also the Health and Child Care
Minister, Dr Constantino Chiwenga said those entering Zimbabwe would be further
tested even if they present Covid-19 travelling certificates.
He urged members of the public to stick to Covid-19
prevention measures which include social distancing at all times, proper
wearing of face masks, regular washing of hands and avoiding unnecessary
travelling.
Vice-President Chiwenga urged citizens to also take
advantage of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise being rolled out by Government.
WHO has said it is reclassifying the highly contagious
triple-mutant Covid-19 variant spreading in India as a variant of concern,
indicating that it’s become a global health threat.
As at 19 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 612 confirmed cases,
including 36 416 recoveries and 1 583 deaths.
On Wednesday, a total of 605 556 people had received their
first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 239 128 had received their 2nd dose.
Bulawayo director of health services Dr Edwin Sibanda
yesterday said there was no need for panic as long as people adhered to what
they have been previously taught.
He said adherence to prevention measures is what will save
communities from contracting the deadly variant.
“We are not panicking because the means of transmission and
prevention are still the same hence there is need for us to continue adhering
to what we have been advised to be safe. The variant may not be the same but
prevention methods are still the same just like the other variants that we have
experienced in the past,” said Dr Sibanda.
“As a city we will continue warning residents against
defying WHO guidelines and we will sanitise our public spaces when necessary,
with the understanding that we are only safe if we wear masks, wash hands and
sanitise.”
Renowned health expert Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the
presence of the Indian variant is a game changer for Zimbabweans who for the
longest time have defied Government recommendations.
He said even those who have been vaccinated are equally at
risk hence the need to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash hands.
“We are really facing a critical moment as a country as the
variant has finally made its way into Zimbabwe.
“It is a double mutated variant of the original variant
found in China in 2019 and unfortunately this one is more deadly and
infectious,” said Prof Ngwenya.
“Now it is dangerous because it has been allowed to change
its structure and its highly transmissible which means we all have to unite as
a country and ensure it does not spread.”
Prof Ngwenya said Zimbabweans must change their ways now to
escape scenes of death and pandemonium which are all over India now.
He also called on the Government to consider enforcing
strict measures on super spreaders like funerals, schools, parties and
churches.
“We should never allow ourselves to get there as we will be
overwhelmed once this variant strikes in our communities. We have to change how
we have been treating Covid-19. It’s real and can be deadly if we continue
being complacent,” he said.
Prof Ngwenya bemoaned the fact that unlike in the past
months people were no longer wearing masks.
“People are no longer wearing masks and that is dangerous
and a fertile ground for the variant to spread. This variant came at a wrong
time because we have super spreader events, it’s winter and we have defiant
members of the public who still go against the Government oblivious of the fact
that they may be wiped out within a few days,” he warned.
“Our Government should watch and then consider shutting
down the country if people continue defying the recommended guidelines.”
In a statement yesterday, the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe
called on members of the public to desist from defying measures to stop the
spread which remains a threat for all.
“Our monitoring reports continue to indicate that
communities continuously disregard the use of masks and other preventative
measures.
This has been increased in markets, economic activity areas
and public transport transit points where citizens continue to move around
without observing physical distancing, improperly wearing masks, with noses
exposed and, in some instances, outrightly wearing masks on their chins,” read
the statement.
The coalition urged communities to adhere to proper use of
masks and overcome “Covid-19 fatigue” as the cold season approaches and ensure
strict compliance with the public health guidelines. Chronicle
