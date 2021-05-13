DAUGHTER DEMANDS LOBOLA FROM DAD

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman has demanded lobola paid for her marriage from her father.
Fungai Mudadi is at loggerheads with her father Farai
Kambudzi, 58, who she says has to give her lobola paid for her so that she
hands over to her mother’s relatives who took care of her after the father
denied responsibility for her.
The two are now in a bitter war of words over the lobola. Mudadi
is reportedly sending insulting messages to her father demanding her lobola
accusing him of refusing to go for DNA tests.
Kambudzi, a truck driver confirmed his doubt over being
Mudadi’s biological father although he received her lobola at his Budiriro
house while claiming to be the father.
Mudadi told H-Metro that Kambudzi denied responsibility
when her late mother Jerina Mudadi conceived but later on accepted
responsibility in order to receive her lobola.
“What I want is Kambudzi to return lobola he received for
my marriage because it came to light that he wanted money when he claimed to be
my father on the last hour,” said Mudadi.
“My mother passed on when I was two months old and I had to
be raised by my grandmother and I was informed that Kambudzi refused
responsibility when my mother fell pregnant.
“I learnt of the death of my mother at the age of 13 years
since she died and left me being breastfed by my grandmother. Mbuya vangu
vakarumura mwana wavo vakatanga kuyamwisa inini nekuti ndakasiyiwa
ndirikasvava.
“My boyfriend is the one who gave me the last chance to
look for my biological father before paying lobola and I told him about
Kambudzi issue since it was the only information I had.
“I could not ignore his suggestion and on visiting Kambudzi
about my lover’s intention to marry he was quick to claim that the whole family
was waiting for my coming and he took me to a family gathering where I was
introduced to Kambudzi family.
“Convinced about this, I gave my lover the green light to
pay lobola and he did that only to be phoned some months later that I was not
of their blood,” said Mudadi.
Mudadi said she has been facing some miscarriages in her
marriage and suspects that misfortunes are emanating from the paternity issues.
Mudadi said Kambudzi went on to receive a beast among the
lobola list and one of the Kambudzi family members later disclosed the doubtful
paternity issue.
Kambudzi confirmed receiving lobola at his Budiriro house
saying the late Mudadi’s mother had sexual intercourse with him, his father and
one of their cattle herders leaving other family members questioning
fatherhood.
“It is true that Mudadi’s husband paid lobola and it was
received at my house but one of my relatives later raised the issues that broke
out when her mother pointed me as responsible for her pregnancy,” said
Kambudzi.
“Her mother was my parents’ maid and she fell in love with
my father behind our back and one of our cattle herders at a farm in Chivhu. I
could not accept responsibility for her pregnancy when I discovered about her
bedding my father and the cattle herder.
“Mudadi’s husband is the one who forced her to look for her
biological father and the probability of her being my sister is there since my
father bedded her mother. “On the other side she can be my child since I also
fell in love with her mother but the problem came when we met as a family
discussing about the cattle herder who is not of our blood.
“There is need for paternity tests and if the results come
out pointing either to myself or my father as the biological father, no lobola
can be refunded but if the cattle herder is responsible we are prepared to
refund,” said Kambudzi.
Mudadi family member Davison Mudadi accused Kambudzi of
receiving lobola without involving them arguing that the child in question was
raised in their family.
“We were shocked to hear that Kambudzi family went on to
receive lobola for a child they never raised and above all they denied
responsibility during her mother’s pregnancy,” said Davison.
“It was best for Kambudzi family to consult us but they
showed that they wanted money over observing our cultural traditions on
customary marriage,” said Davison. H Metro
