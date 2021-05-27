COUNCILLORS WALK OUT OVER LAND DEALS

THREE Chipinge Town councilors this week walked out of a full council meeting after a deadlock over two land deals.
The trio – Lovemore Mkwapati (Ward Six), Sarah Mlambo (Ward
Three) and Haruchemi Vushe Nhengu (Ward Seven) – were at loggerheads with five
other councillors during Monday’s meeting, accusing them of having interests in
two land deals that had been brought before the city fathers for scrutiny.
They accused their fellow councillors of parceling land to
their close business associates, leaving out those on the waiting list.
Chaos reigned supreme when some councillors seconded to the
parceling of the land to a youth organisation, Zimbabwe Youth Project and one
Saziya.
Saziya is said to have applied for land for a timber
business, while Zimbabwe Youth Project wants land for brick moulding.
Cllr Mkwapati told The Manica Post soon after walking out
of the full council meeting that they want the issue to be discussed in a
special committee meeting which includes everyone.
“We walked out of the meetings because we were not happy
about the manner this issue was being handled. We argued that the matter should
be tabled in a special committee meeting where all other committees will fully
scrutinise the deals.
“There are a lot of people and organisations who are on the
waiting list and should also be considered. We believe some of the councillors
have interests in these two land deals,” said Cllr Mkwapati.
Cllr Mlambo concurred with Cllr Mkwapati and said: “We
should agree on all aspects because when we make resolutions they should have
buy-in from all stakeholders.”
However, the council chairperson, Cllr Zivanayi Nyakuchena
said the meeting went on well despite the walk out by the three councillors.
“The meeting proceeded well and those who boycotted it have
other sinister agendas. We brought the issue for deliberation before a full
council meeting where everyone can contribute and I believe everything was done
above board,” he said. Manica Post
