COPS BLOCK MDC A CLEAN UP

Police in Chivhu has stopped members of the opposition MDC- Alliance from conducting a clean-up campaign in the town that was to be conducted today.

The reason for cancelling the event shocked MDC members. Police said in a letter signed by the Officer Commanding Chivhu, Superintendent P. Mbira and dated May 26, 2021 that the clean-up can only take place on the first Friday of the month as proclaimed by the President.

Police then advised the MDC to re-apply and comply.

Ward 9 Councillor Christopher Muchenje said the reason cited in the letter shocked residents. He said that cleaning of cities and homes are and have always been ongoing processes.

He said residents wanted to deal with garbage in the CBD particularly the rank where Chokomba Rural District Council is overwhelmed.

Mash East Police Spokesperson Tendsi Mwanza when conducted for a comment referred all questions to the National Police Spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

“I have received the issue but what you can do is to contact the national office for a comment,” Mwanza said.

“Garbage does not wait until the first week of the month to gather. Residents must be allowed to clean their environment whenever they get the chance,” said Muchenje.

Be advised that holding of the cleanup campaign was not sanctioned due to the following reason: Clean up campaigns throughout the country are done on the 1st Friday of the month as proclaimed by the President. Masvingo Mirror