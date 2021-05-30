COP RAPES ABUSED WOMAN

A Karoi police officer was arrested and appeared in court on Saturday for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman who had gone to the station to report physical abuse against her husband.

Constable Shakemore Muzanechita (50), who is stationed at ZRP Karoi Urban, appeared before Karoi magistrate Godwillis Mavenge charged with rape and was remanded in custody to Monday for bail ruling following an application by his lawyer Mr Unite Saizi of Saizi Law Chambers.

The State is alleging that on May 27, at around 8pm, the complainant went to ZRP Karoi Urban charge office to file a report of physical abuse against her husband and found Muzanechita on duty.

The accused person attended the complainant but never recorded the matter in police books as is the procedure.

Muzanechita allegedly asked the woman, who had a baby strapped on her back, to accompany him to her residence to arrest the husband. Upon arrival at the woman’s house in Chiedza suburb, they failed to locate the wanted person.

Muzanechita then allegedly instructed the complainant to leave the one-and-half-year-old baby behind as they went on a search for her husband at nearby beer drinking spots.

The court heard that the complainant initially refused but Muzanechita insisted on her accompanying him on the hunt, resulting in her giving in to the request.

The trip took them to Kutepa beer outlet where they failed to locate the man. The pair then agreed to proceed to Hwata beer outlet. While on their way, the police officer proposed love to complainant who turned down his advances.

Muzanechita insisted that the should have sex with him so he could “thoroughly deal with her abusive husband” but the woman declined.

It was heard in court, Muzanechita gripped the complainant’s hand, dragged her off the tarred road and led her into a bush near Tafara Primary School.

At this point, the shocked woman failed to shout for help but only tried to stop her assailant by revealing she was HIV+ to which Muzanechita replied he had condoms.

Muzanechita then raped her. After committing the crime, the cop offered his victim shelter at his residence in Chikangwe but she refused arguing she had left her children unattended.

Muzanechita then escorted complainant to her house. The following morning at around 7am, the woman narrated her ordeal to a fellow lodger who advised her to make a police report leading to Muzanechita’s arrest on Friday.

Mr Pazvichaenda Munakira prosecuted. Herald