CONVICTED EX ZINARA BOSS GOES ON THE RUN

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is hunting for former Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive officer Moses Julius Juma who is on the run after losing a High Court appeal against his conviction and sentence for abuse of office.
Juma was first arrested in 2016 for abuse of office but was
released after former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko stormed Avondale Police
Station and demanded his release.
He was rearrested in 2018 and sentenced to 30 months in
prison and was supposed to serve two years in jail after six months were
suspended from his sentence.
ZACC national spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said
the anti-graft commission was still looking for Juma whose whereabouts are not
known.
“He is still on the run and we are still looking for him,”
he said. Juma was arrested for
handpicking a tax consultancy company on a contract worth US$500 000 without
going to tender as required to promote good governance.
Following his conviction, Juma approached the High Court
appealing against his conviction and was granted $5 000 bail.
The High Court upheld his sentence, meaning that he was
supposed to serve his prison term. In a recent statement recently, ZACC said
Juma was on the wanted list.
“Moses Julius Juma, former Zinara acting chief executive
officer, is a fugitive from justice. He was convicted and sentenced for
criminal abuse of duty at the Rotten Row (Harare) Magistrates Court.
“However, he appealed at the High Court against his
conviction and sentence. He lost his appeal and has to serve his sentence.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact ZACC on 0719529483 or
tipoff line 0242307065-7 or 02422369602/5/8/14,” said ZACC. Herald
