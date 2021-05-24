CONVICTED EX ZINARA BOSS GOES ON THE RUN

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is hunting for former Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive officer Moses Julius Juma who is on the run after losing a High Court appeal against his conviction and sentence for abuse of office.

Juma was first arrested in 2016 for abuse of office but was released after former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko stormed Avondale Police Station and demanded his release.

He was rearrested in 2018 and sentenced to 30 months in prison and was supposed to serve two years in jail after six months were suspended from his sentence.

ZACC national spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said the anti-graft commission was still looking for Juma whose whereabouts are not known.

“He is still on the run and we are still looking for him,” he said. Juma was arrested for handpicking a tax consultancy company on a contract worth US$500 000 without going to tender as required to promote good governance.

Following his conviction, Juma approached the High Court appealing against his conviction and was granted $5 000 bail.

The High Court upheld his sentence, meaning that he was supposed to serve his prison term. In a recent statement recently, ZACC said Juma was on the wanted list.

“Moses Julius Juma, former Zinara acting chief executive officer, is a fugitive from justice. He was convicted and sentenced for criminal abuse of duty at the Rotten Row (Harare) Magistrates Court.

“However, he appealed at the High Court against his conviction and sentence. He lost his appeal and has to serve his sentence. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact ZACC on 0719529483 or tipoff line 0242307065-7 or 02422369602/5/8/14,” said ZACC. Herald