CONDITIONS FOR CANNABIS PRODUCTION SET IN ZIM



GOVERNMENT yesterday announced guidelines for the production and processing of medicinal cannabis.

The southern African nation’s laws only allow for cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and scientific uses.

Zimbabweans were allowed to apply for licences to grow cannabis for medicinal and research purposes since April 2018 but the process to put in place laws to regulate the enterprises has been slow.

In a joint statement, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida), the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the Cannabis Industry Association of Zimbabwe (CIAZ) said investment in cannabis production would be overseen by Zida’s One-Stop Investment Services Centre (OSICS.)

“The government is pleased to announce a set of policies and operational mechanisms for investment into the production and processing of medicinal cannabis. The operational framework will be administered through OSICS,” the joint statement read in part.

Zida chief executive Douglas Munatsi said the development was a strong indication that the country was positioning itself to be one of the leading players in the industry.

“This is the country’s strong statement of intent to nurture and grow this industry and become one of the leading players in medicinal cannabis production, fully optimising the inherent comparative advantage Zimbabwe has in the form of skills, climate and agricultural expertise,” Munatsi said.

Under the arrangement, investors can have 100% ownership of their investments and locate their facilities anywhere in the country without prescription.

The government, the statement said, has finalised and agreed on a legal instrument called the investment stability agreement giving investors added security.

An inter-ministerial committee has also been set up to give effect to the investment ecosystem of medicinal cannabis growth and production in Zimbabwe. Newsday