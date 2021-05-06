CHIRAMBADARE FREED

Former Dynamos Football Club Itai Stanley Chirambadare player, who is facing aggravated indecent assault charges, was yesterday freed on $5 000 bail by the High court, following his arrest last week.

Chirambadare is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old male soccer player at his football academy in Harare.

The Dynamos legend, who is represented by Knowledge Maeresera, was granted bail by High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora.

He was ordered to report once a month, not to interfere with State witnesses, to surrender passport and to reside at given address. Chirambadare will appear in court on May 13.

Allegations are that sometime in March this year, the complainant went to Chirambadare’s house together with a friend to clean as he always did and they would be given sweets in return.

It is alleged that on the day in question, the complainant went to Chirambadare’s house alone.

The accused person allegedly invited complainant into the house before he forced him into his bedroom where he sexually assaulted him and told him not to report the abuse.

He went onto abuse the complainant on several occasions. The complainant allegedly developed piles and he told his uncle, who led him to the police station to report the matter. Newsday