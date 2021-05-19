CHINESE, TWO ZIMBAS BRIBE COP WITH US$1400

A Harare trio including a Chinese businessman was yesterday dragged to court accused of bribe after they reportedly tried to bribe a police officer with US$1400.
The trio of, Meng Dong 31, Leegwan Mavhunga, 36, and
Vellaphi Maposa, 38, appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who
remanded them in custody to today for bail ruling.
Allegations are that on May 12, Mavhunga who was using an
Econet number called Assistant Inspector Bota, the investigating officer in a
case of fraud reported against Dong who is out on bail and he indicated that he
had been sent by Dong to talk to him concerning the case he was investigating.
He reportedly requested to see Bota in person and was advised
to go and see him at his workplace which he did the following day and told the
police officer that he had been sent to offer him money so that he could
destroy all the incriminating evidence and ensure that he is removed from
remand.
Bota didn’t believe that Mavhunga had been sent by Dong so
he asked to speak to him on the phone and he immediately informed his Officer
in Charge and a decision to set up a trap was made and Bota played along as if
he was interested in receiving the US$1500.
On May 14 Mavhunga contacted Bota and requested that they
met and hand over the money in Mbare and when the trio arrived, Maposa was
driving the car they were in, and were arrested as they were handing over the
money, US$1480.
Oscar Madhume appeared for the State. H Metro
