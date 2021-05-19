CHINESE, TWO ZIMBAS BRIBE COP WITH US$1400

A Harare trio including a Chinese businessman was yesterday dragged to court accused of bribe after they reportedly tried to bribe a police officer with US$1400.

The trio of, Meng Dong 31, Leegwan Mavhunga, 36, and Vellaphi Maposa, 38, appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded them in custody to today for bail ruling.

Allegations are that on May 12, Mavhunga who was using an Econet number called Assistant Inspector Bota, the investigating officer in a case of fraud reported against Dong who is out on bail and he indicated that he had been sent by Dong to talk to him concerning the case he was investigating.

He reportedly requested to see Bota in person and was advised to go and see him at his workplace which he did the following day and told the police officer that he had been sent to offer him money so that he could destroy all the incriminating evidence and ensure that he is removed from remand.

Bota didn’t believe that Mavhunga had been sent by Dong so he asked to speak to him on the phone and he immediately informed his Officer in Charge and a decision to set up a trap was made and Bota played along as if he was interested in receiving the US$1500.

On May 14 Mavhunga contacted Bota and requested that they met and hand over the money in Mbare and when the trio arrived, Maposa was driving the car they were in, and were arrested as they were handing over the money, US$1480.

Oscar Madhume appeared for the State. H Metro