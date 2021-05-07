CHAOS AT CHITUNGWIZA FUNERAL AFTER OWLSCARE

THERE was an owl scare at a funeral in Chitungwiza, which prompted people to come up with theories of witchcraft.
Residents then went on to become violent, destroying a fowl
run as they claimed one of the people at the house had bewitched the now late
Shylet Muzuva in an estate dispute.
People chanted songs that denigrated Tsitsi Murwira
accusing her of having a hand in Muzuva’s death with a view to remain as the
owner of the house, an issue Murwira was quick to dismiss although acknowledging
beef between her and Muzuva.
The house belongs to the late Chihuri and estate is yet to
be distributed. Some hooligans destroyed Murwira’s chicken run claiming that
they were looking for the hidden owl which none of the mourners witnessed to
have seen.
Murwira, an ardent follower of Joanne Masowe yeChishanu,
told H-Metro that her differences with the deceased started two years back when
the house owner passed on.
“We have been at loggerheads with Muzuva that at one time
she dragged me to civil court for a peace order,” said Murwira.
“My husband is based in Gweru so we were two women at the
house that belongs to the late grandmother Chihuri so our differences were on
the control of the house.
“I was the one responsible but Muzuva wanted to override me
that is where our differences came about.
“Vakarwara vari mumba mavo handina kunovaona kusvikira
ndatozonzwawo kuti vafa ndikashamisika.
“I won’t be part of the mourners because everyone is
accusing me of witchcraft but I am not a sorcerer as what they want people to
believe.
“Ndinonamata kukereke yekwaJohanne Masowe yeChishanu asi
parizvino ndirikushandisa mushonga wandapihwa wekurapa mwana wangu akarara apa
uyu anecancer.
“Handina zizi; ndingaridii ini ndichinamata?” questioned
Murwira.
Muzuva family spokesperson Sasha Muchemwa said Murwira
denied the late access to ablution facilities and electricity in an effort to
force her out of the family house.
“The now deceased suffered a terrible headache on Saturday
only and she died raising suspicion of witchcraft but I never saw the said owl.
“Their misunderstanding about the family house which did
not belong to any of the two grew that it was talk of the neighbourhood.
“We owe it all to the Creator to judge but if all goes
according to plan we are going to lay her to rest in Mt Darwin,” she said.
The deceased was 42. She is survived by one child. H Metro
