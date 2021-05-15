BYO WILL NOT BE LEFT BEHIND : ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said Bulawayo will not be left behind as the Government rolls out developmental programmes throughout the country declaring that the days of centralised development or “bambazonke” are over.

This is in line with his promise when he ascended to the Presidency in 2017 and after winning the 2018 elections that no one will be left behind in the country’s development agenda that seeks to foster equitable distribution of resources through devolution.

The President has walked the talk on his promise that no one will be left behind as the Government is bringing excitement to the southern region, on the background of perceived historical marginalisation and underdevelopment of the Matabeleland region, in particular.

Since the coming of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, a number of high impact projects have either been initiated in the region or are being completed at an accelerated speed.

Some of the major projects that have been accelerated under the Second Republic include the century-old dream to permanently solve Matabeleland region’s water problems through the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP), the completion of the Matabeleland North Provincial Hospital among other key projects.

Yesterday, as he officially opened the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Orthopaedic Centre and Covid-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre, President Mnangagwa said the modernisation of the health sector will have a far-reaching impact on the country’s economic growth and development anchored on the wellbeing of Zimbabweans.

The 50-bed isolation and treatment centre is a culmination of Government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 through the provision of sound health care infrastructure and provision of improved treatment and care services.

Treasury released $103 million towards the renovation and upgrading of Bartley Memorial Block into the isolation centre while Arundel Sakunda Group complemented Government in the establishment of the facility.

The orthopaedic centre on the other hand, a first of its kind at a national public hospital, was a result of a public-private partnership between the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe Orthopaedic Trust and Cure International and will offer free procedures to children under the age of 18.

The centre will improve access to special orthopaedic surgery and corrective care for children with conditions such as clubfoot, bowed legs, knock knees, rickets and cerebral palsy among other health challenges.

At full capacity, the facility is targeting to conduct more than 2 000 procedures a year.

The President said the opening of the two centres was testimony that the bold and strategic decision by the Second Republic to stabilise, restructure and reform the public health sector was yielding fruits.

“Bulawayo Omuhle, the days of Bambazonke are over, you will not be left behind anymore,” said President Mnangagwa to wild cheers and applause.

“Our commitment to complete and deliver high impact projects which prioritise the needs of the people are ongoing, with greater urgency.

This is in view of the need to put in place critical building blocks towards achieving the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1), Vision 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

“My Government will indeed leave no stone unturned to ensure that all the people, in all parts of the country, enjoy a better quality of life.”

President Mnangagwa said yesterday’s event was a precursor to his tour of companies in Bulawayo which he said comes at the opportune time ahead of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in July.

“The attendant insights from the two-day visit to companies in Bulawayo will undoubtedly help to inform and enrich my Government’s perspectives with regards to the transformation and modernisation of industries in Bulawayo as we develop and grow the economy,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said sustainable development that leaves no one behind is a collective process which involves all stakeholders.

He said the orthopaedic centre will contribute to new standards in the provision of health care through the improvement in the quality of services and introduction of new tertiary care services. Chronicle