BOY DROWNS WHILE SWIMMING IN A SEWAGE POND

A 15-year-old boy from Plumtree drowned on Wednesday while swimming with his friends in a sewage pond, CITE has established.

The now deceased has been identified as Shaun Khuphe. His body was only retrieved yesterday afternoon.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident.

“I confirm that we received the report of a 15-year-old boy who drowned on the 19th of May around 1300 hours,” he said.

He said a group of five boys left in the afternoon to swim in the sewageponds, “and when they arrived the now deceased is the one who removed clothes and entered the ponds and he failed to swim and he drowned. The other children tried to rescue him but they failed and that us when they alerted their parents. A report was made to the police and they attended the scene.”

Assistant Inspector Mkhwananzi urged parents to supervise their children.

“We urge parents and guardians to supervise where their children play. They should be aware of the whereabouts of their children. We also urge the responsible authorities to see how best those sewage ponds can be secured to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” he said. Cites.org.zw