BOXING TOURNAMENT MARRED BY FIST FIGHT

VETERAN boxing promoter Stalin Mau Mau has submitted a report on the fracas that marred the aftermath of a tournament he hosted in Harare on Saturday night last week.
A board of inquiry is also being established to investigate
the milestone boxing tournament, which ended in embarrassing style.
What was supposed to be a watershed boxing tournament ended
in chaotic fashion when renowned coach Clyde Musonda was involved in a brawl
with former WBO Africa champion Peter Pambeni.
The incident was captured in a video that has been
circulating widely on various social media platforms.
The tournament, dubbed “Peanuts to Diamonds”, was promoted
by Mau Mau, who has since submitted a report to the boxing board’s secretariat.
“Yes, we have received a report from Mau Mau as requested.
We have gone through the report and heard his version of the events,” said
Lawrence Zimbudzana, the boxing board secretary.
“We are now in the process of establishing a board of
inquiry whose report will recommend appropriate action to be taken. . .”
Both Musonda and Pambeni have since apologised to Mau Mau,
but the veteran promoter is not amused with the incident, which he believes was
an attempt to tarnish the extravaganza.
“The tournament was a success. We had a total of 12
professional fights plus six amateur bouts, but an unfortunate incident
happened afterwards. “It was an incident which really shocked me and was very
disgusting,” Mau Mau said.
He recounted what happened. “After the tournament ended, we
assembled some boxers, sat down doing a postmortem of the tournament and after
that we had a prayer from Ndodana Moyo.
“All of a sudden, Peter Pambeni and Clyde Musonda were
exchanging words. It was going on even throughout the tournament, (and) it
escalated into a fist fight, which was really a shock to me and very disgusting
behaviour.
“People separated them. At first, they seemed to be settled
. . . but all of a sudden, it flared up again. That is when Clyde broke a
Viceroy Brandy bottle . . . to intimidate everybody present, including his
street fight opponent.”
Musonda reportedly charged at Pambeni but was disarmed. Mau
Mau said it was unfortunate that some people were trying to sabotage a good
ending to the first tournament after one-and-half years of inaction.
In the video that has been doing rounds on social media,
Mau Mau is heard to be seemingly egging on Musonda and Pambeni. “Musonda and
Pambeni were separated but they couldn’t listen, so I said let them go and
fight outside.
“Contrary to what is going around that I encouraged them, I
didn’t, probably in anger I might have said something to that effect, but they
were already fighting. They had already fought.
“As a father, you wouldn’t know how you will react when
such shocking things happen. The reality is I did not offend anybody; I was
offended in every respect, because it tarnished my tournament. If these two
were not present, this wouldn’t have happened.” He believes there is a lot of
sabotage and backbiting that is negatively affecting the sport. “There are a
lot of personality battles, even on social groups, but I ignore this. I am
67-years-old and I am a great-grandfather.
“Some were even urging boxers to boycott my tournament.
Boycott and achieve what? You are harming who?
“You are harming the boxers! There is lunacy behind all
this conspiracy. “Why should people continue to talk without action? They say I
am paying peanuts but there is no sponsorship . . . Are we genuine? Are we
sincere about developing boxing?”
Delta Force coach, Musonda, has issued a public apology. “I
have no beef with Peter Pambeni. He is my younger brother regardless of what
happened last weekend. Such things happen in life. It was a small
misunderstanding which led to what happened.
“I will keep on giving him fights if he is available
because I know he is a good boxer, and boxing is his life. To the boxing
fraternity, I would like them to accept my apology. I want to assure them that
this will not happen again,” said Musonda.
Pambeni has also posted an audio on a boxing WhatsApp group
where he also pays tribute to Musonda, claiming that the trainer will remain
his brother. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a comment