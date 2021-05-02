BOTSWANA BARS MTHWAKAZI LEADER : EXECUTIVE DISSOLVED

SECESSIONIST political party Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF) has dissolved its leadership and appointed a taskforce to oversee its elective congress.
MLF is known for burning the Zimbabwe flag in South Africa
in 2011 and for demanding that Matabeleland region should be an independent
State.
Party spokesperson Ndabezinhle Fuyane at the weekend said
its leader, Fidelis Ncube, who is based in Botswana, stepped down in March
after authorities in the neighbouring country barred him from holding a
political position in another country while he was a Batswana citizen.
Churchill Guduza took over the leadership, but the team’s
term in office had expired.
“The 2013 structure had outlived its mandate which
according to the MLF constitution is a four-year term that is voluntarily
renewable through a democratic electoral process according to articles 13.1.1
and 14.1.1 of the constitution,” Fuyane wrote in a communiqué to party members.
“In pursuit of constitutionalism, the majority of the 2013
executive, and as mandated by MLF constitution articles 13.1.4, 14.7.2 and the
whole of article 14, deemed it necessary to dissolve the running executive as
it diverted the agenda from the founding principles of the MLF constitution and
failed to implement programmes set while it morphed into a self-serving
enterprise, thereby alienating members and supporters alike.”
Fuyane said the dissolution of the executive was effective
from March 2021 and, therefore, there was need to prepare for an elective
congress.
He said a taskforce to be chaired by Bonhomie Ndlovu and
deputised by David Mpofu would lead the MLF, while its secretary would be
Nicholas Mathobela, who would be deputised by Desire Dube.
Sibongumusa Mlilo was named treasurer of the taskforce,
while he (Fuyane) will act as information secretary.
Other members of the taskforce are Andrea Sibanda and Titus
Nxumalo, while Makhiwa Ndebele will head the security affairs department.
“We wish all to understand that the task team is not the
MLF executive, but an organ or body that seeks to close the vacuum created as
MLF is being recalibrated. The task team shall be dissolved soon after the
elective congress as it would have fulfilled its specific purpose,” Fuyane
said.
He said its modus operandi would be to re-group alienated
MLF members, recruit and reorient new members, rebuild MLF structures and
assert the electability and eligibility of MLF.
“In view of the foregoing, it is absurd for anyone to claim
to be president of this organisation. MLF shall be up and running to execute
its mandate soon after re-adopting constitutionalism as its cornerstone and
bedrock in order to avert disastrous management prevalent in Zimbabwe whereby
there is a life president who subverts the will of citizens with impunity just
to stay at the helm oblivious of the deplorable mess they do,” Fuyane said.
He said the taskforce would soon announce the dates of the
congress. Newsday
