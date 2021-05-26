BONDOLFI UNDER LOCKDOWN AS 18 STUDENTS TEST POSITIVE

Eighteen students at Bondolfi Teachers’ College here have tested positive for Covid-19 with the entire student population of over 300 being put under quarantine.

Authorities in the Ministry of Health and Child Care here have however, cautioned against panicking saying the situation was being attended to.

Masvingo Covid-19 taskforce provincial spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimai says authorities are currently scrambling to assess the situation and it’s ramifications on the war against the pandemic.

He cautioned that the situation was under control with all the 303 on-boarding students under mandatory quarantine for two weeks.

Covid-19 cases had lulled in Masvingo with the province recording zero cases for successive weeks until the latest blemish from one of the oldest private teacher training institutions in Masvingo. Herald