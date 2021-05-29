AUCTIONEERS CHARGED WITH STEALING CSC PROPERTY

HAMMER and Tongues Auctioneers have appeared in court on allegations of theft of trust property worth over $1 million.

Hammer and Tongues represented by the company’s manager Mr Tendai Kuzviwanza appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Marrygold Ndlovu on allegations of theft of property worth $1 015 000.

The head of Sheriff Services at High Court of Zimbabwe is the complainant in the case. Prosecuting, Mr Dominic Moyo said the auction company sold the property and did not remit the money.

“Some time in 2014, the High Court of Zimbabwe attached the Cold Storage Commission property which includes trailers, motor vehicles and cattle hides to the auction company and some of the properties were sold and the auction company remitted the proceeds without problems.

“The property which was left, including two Nissan UD delivery trailers, Mazda B1600 were stored at the auction house,” he said.

“In October, 2020, the properties mentioned were sold and the auction company did not remit the proceeds as per agreement which says that it must be remitted within three days.

“The High Court of Zimbabwe made phone calls but the money was not deposited into their account. They wrote a letter of claimant but there was no response until a report was made.

“On March 2, the auction company deposited the money in the High Court account. The value stolen is $1 015 000 and $994 700 was recovered,” he said.

The matter will next be heard on June 15. Chronicle