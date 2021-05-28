ARMED ROBBERS RAID A CASH-IN-TRANSIT VEHICLE IN BYO

ARMED robbers raided a cash-in-transit vehicle at Parklands Shopping Centre in Bulawayo yesterday morning and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The movie-style heist occurred barely five days after another armed robbery at Liquor Supplies at Ascot Shopping Centre in Bulawayo on Saturday which left a shop attendant dead.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said yesterday’s robbers allegedly intercepted a cash-in-transit vehicle at Parklands Shopping Centre and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

“We are aware that the robbery happened, but police are still investigating the case,’’ Ncube said.

On Saturday, a woman identified as Thandolwenkosi Dube (22) from Cowdray Park high-density suburb was shot twice in the head and died on the spot after robbers raided the liquor outlet at Ascot Shopping Centre where she worked as a cashier.

Incidents of armed robbery and machete gangs are on the increase in Bulawayo, sparking fear among residents who are calling on the police to increase patrols. Newsday