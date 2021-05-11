ANOTHER FOREIGNER NABBED WITH COCAINE AT RG AIRPORT

POLICE in Harare yesterday said they arrested a foreign female on Monday 10, for attempting to smuggle cocaine with a street value of $7 million at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner
Paul Nyathi said the suspect was nabbed after a tip-off.
“The cocaine, weighing 945 grammes was stashed in a foreign
suspect’s undergarments. The suspect has
been placed under surveillance as she is believed to have ingested some of the
plastic balls containing the cocaine in a bid to avoid detection at the
airport,” he said.
Police also arrested four suspects, Elias Chiumira (20),
Odwell Madhuku (33), Elias Shoma (27) and Nelson Bundwa (47) on May 8 at Humani
Ranch in Sabi, in connection with two cases of poaching after they were found
with a leopard carcass and four wire snares.
Meanwhile, police have expressed concern over the rise in
murder cases, with the majority of perpetrators being mentally challenged
people.
In a statement yesterday, Nyathi urged the public to ensure
their mentally-challenged relatives access medication to avoid such incidents.
He said on May 2, a suspected mentally-challenged Gutu man
(36) assaulted minors aged two and five, fatally striking one of them with a
brick before fleeing from the crime
scene.
In another incident on May 7 in Gasva village, Gutu, a
40-year-old suspected mentally-challenged man fatally struck his father with a
wooden hoe handle before turning on his 76-year-old mother, leaving her
battling for life. Newsday
