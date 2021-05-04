ACT RESPONSIBLY : COPS WARN PROPHET JAVA

PUBLIC figures who include prophets, artistes and sports personalities have been urged to observe Covid-19 regulations when moving around.
The call follows recent video footage of Prophet Passion
Java where he and a number of people were seen disregarding social distancing
and not wearing facemasks in Gweru, Kadoma and Bulawayo.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
no report against the prophet was lodged during his travel in Kadoma and Gweru.
“Police have not received any report against Prophet
Passion in connection with his journey to Kadoma and Gweru where a number of
people jostled at his vehicle in a video circulating on social media,” said Ass
Comm Nyathi.
“However, we are urging public figures like him to observe
Covid-19 regulations that includes proper wearing of facemasks, observing
social distancing, hand sanitising and avoid gatherings.
“Covid-19 is real and continuing to take lives and
government is still to lift national lockdown measures set to curb the
continued spread of the pandemic,” he said.
In the video footage circulating on social media Prophet
Passion is seen addressing a number of people who rushed to his vehicle and
another person taking some photographs without facemasks.
