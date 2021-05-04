ACT RESPONSIBLY : COPS WARN PROPHET JAVA



PUBLIC figures who include prophets, artistes and sports personalities have been urged to observe Covid-19 regulations when moving around.

The call follows recent video footage of Prophet Passion Java where he and a number of people were seen disregarding social distancing and not wearing facemasks in Gweru, Kadoma and Bulawayo.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said no report against the prophet was lodged during his travel in Kadoma and Gweru.

“Police have not received any report against Prophet Passion in connection with his journey to Kadoma and Gweru where a number of people jostled at his vehicle in a video circulating on social media,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“However, we are urging public figures like him to observe Covid-19 regulations that includes proper wearing of facemasks, observing social distancing, hand sanitising and avoid gatherings.

“Covid-19 is real and continuing to take lives and government is still to lift national lockdown measures set to curb the continued spread of the pandemic,” he said.

In the video footage circulating on social media Prophet Passion is seen addressing a number of people who rushed to his vehicle and another person taking some photographs without facemasks.