17 ZIM COPS OFF TO SOUTH SUDAN

Police will soon be deploying 17 officers to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan.

Today, the contingent had a briefing with Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, who urged them to shun all forms of behavior that might bring the police and the nation into disrepute.

“You should always remember the fact that discipline should manifest within the contingent itself first before we talk of the deserved respect for police colleagues of other nationalities,” he said.

“Dispel the misinterpretation of the United Nations’ stance on having a rank-less mission under which some among you might be tempted to end up being contemptuous of authority of the command element within your contingent.

“You should rather always exhibit the highest standard of discipline and ethical conduct. I am confident that you will perform to the best of your ability and in so doing continue to make the organisation and the nation proud.

“Towards this end, I implore you to tap into the knowledge and experiences of various police officers from other countries whom you shall be deployed together with so that on your return, you will eloquently play your part to foster and sustain a conducive environment for economic growth in the country,” Comm Gen Matanga said. Herald