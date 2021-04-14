ZIMBA DROWNS BABY IN BUCKET IN SA

The trial of a 29-year-old Zimbabwean woman who is accused of drowning her newly-born baby girl in a 20-litre bucket of boiling water in South Africa has been set for May 14 at the Brits Magistrates Court in Gauteng province.
Wendy Tapiwa Chipo of Rietfonten who is facing murder
charges was remanded to May 14.
National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson for
North Gauteng, Ms Lumka Mahanjana said offence was committed on March 16.
She said prior to the infanticide, the woman had allegedly
tried to abort the pregnancy without success.
“It is alleged that Chipo tried to abort her baby, when
that failed and the baby came out alive, she dipped her in a 20-litre bucket of
boiling water,” said Ms Mahanjana.
“She then put the body into a plastic bag. Together with
her friend, they went to bury the baby at a nearby bush”.
Ms Mahanjana said the cat was let out of the bag on March
17, when the friend who could no longer keep the secret reported the matter to
the police.
She also took the police to the shallow grave they had
buried the baby and her remains were recovered. “Chipo was arrested a day later
while on the run to Pretoria,” said Ms Mahanjana.
Last year a 42-year-old mentally challenged Zimbabwean
woman killed her six-year-old daughter in Kwazulu Natal.
In 2019, a 30-year-old Zimbabwean woman was left grieving
when her newborn baby fell to his death at Mamelodi Hospital, east of Pretoria,
after nurses allegedly refused to help her when she gave birth while standing.
Theresa Ngwendu told South African media that she was
rushed to the hospital as she was about to go into labour.
She said a nurse at the hospital refused to assist her on
arrival and told her “this is not Zimbabwe”, resulting in her giving birth while
standing. Herald
