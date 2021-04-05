ZIM ON COURSE TO REJOIN COMMONWEALTH, SAYS GOVT

ZIMBABWE’S re-engagement efforts continue to bear fruit with the country now on course to rejoin the Commonwealth.
The country is already in the second stage of the
application process. In May 2018, President Mnangagwa wrote to the Commonwealth
secretary-general Mrs Patricia Scotland expressing Zimbabwe’s willingness to
return to the group after nearly two decades of estrangement.
The Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 54 independent
and equal countries with 2,4 billion people, then initiated a four-step process
to assess Zimbabwe’s suitability to regain its membership.
Member countries include both advanced economies and
developing countries.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
spokesperson Mrs Constance Chemwayi confirmed that Zimbabwe was still in the
second stage of the application process where the secretary-general would
consult member states on the way forward.
“Commonwealth decisions are based on consensus and by that
nature, every member is entitled to a say on the case of Zimbabwe.
“The laid down procedures that govern re-admission into the
Commonwealth, which include an informal assessment followed by the consultation
process, were undertaken by the secretary-general in June 2018 and July 2019.
“Following the second assessment mission in 2019,
Zimbabwe’s application is currently in the consultation stage,” said Mrs
Chemwayi. Zimbabwe, she said, still maintained focus on mending relations.
The country’s diplomatic priority remained re-engagement
and the unconditional and complete removal of illegal sanctions imposed on the
country.
Members states are expected to meet in Kigali, Rwanda, in
June this year for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which
was initially supposed to be held last June, but was postponed because of the
Covid-19 pandemic.
The 26th CHOGM and associated events will be held under the
theme, “2021: Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating,
Transforming”.
Ahead of the meeting, members of parliament, youth and
gender activists and representatives from society and business will meet at
special forums to make sure the voices of women, young people, businesses and
other organisations are heard at CHOGM.
The New Dispensation is making strides in promoting
engagement with rest of the world and promoting economic diplomacy.
Government will prioritise rejoining the Commonwealth as a
launchpad to unlock international goodwill and sustain re-engagement milestones
already realised through resumption of political dialogue with international
blocs such as the European Union (EU).
It is envisaged that rejoining the Commonwealth will
fast-track the resolution and ratification of the outstanding Bilateral
Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA), as well as launch bids
to host internationally accredited global events and conferences.
President Mnangagwa is on record expressing interest in
Zimbabwe rejoining the Commonwealth. Rejoining the Commonwealth and seeking the
removal of illegal economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, principally by the
United States (US) and her allies, are the top priorities for the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs and International Trade this year.
Zimbabwe withdrew from the Commonwealth in 2003 at the
height of tension between Harare and London over the land reform programme.
Former president Robert Mugabe announced Zimbabwe’s
withdrawal from the group after the Commonwealth summit in Nigeria that
suspended the country indefinitely.
Since assuming office in November 2017, the Second Republic
under President Mnangagwa has made strides in engaging and re-engaging with the
rest of the world to foster socio-economic development, democracy and peaceful
coexistence to eradicate poverty.
The new administration led by President Mnangagwa is
opening Zimbabwe for business and is eager to end the isolation of the country
on the global stage.
The recent endorsement by the renowned Mo Ibrahim Index of
African Governance, which ranked Zimbabwe among the five most improved nations
over the last decade, is a clear testimony that the country’s reforms are being
undertaken seriously. Herald
