ZANU PF COUNCILLOR BLOCKS DEPUTY SHERIFF

THERE was drama at an Odzi gold mine in Manicaland province on Monday after High Court deputy sheriff Maxwell Phiri was blocked from evicting Zanu PF councillor Luckson Mawanga’s workers from a disputed claim.
The mine is at the centre of an ownership wrangle between
Mawanga’s Paari Mining Syndicate and Twin Castle Resources.
Phiri ordered the eviction of Mawanga’s workers on the
basis of a court order which stated that the companies should provide three
guards each as they were fighting over the control of the mining claim.
Last week, High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga ordered
Paari Mining Syndicate to stop mining activities at the disputed mine. Mawanga’s
wife, Esnath who claimed to be the owner of the mine, was arrested during the
melee.
Lawyer Passmore Nyakureba of Maunga Maanda and Associates,
who is representing Paari Mining Syndicate, said problems at the mine started
when Phiri ordered the eviction of Mawanga’s workers, which was challenged by
the mining manager, Elisha Mawanga.
Mawanga’s wife was arrested for obstructing the deputy
sheriff. She was taken to Odzi Police Station. Phiri was accompanied by riot
police to enforce the order.
Mawanga said: “We are very aware of the people who are
behind this. This is corruption at the highest level; we are going to fight to
the bitter end.” Newsday
