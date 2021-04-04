ZANU PF BLOCKING EMBASSIES FROM OPENING CONSULATES IN BYO, SAYS ZAPU

OPPOSITION Zapu has accused the ruling Zanu PF party of blocking the opening of consular posts in Bulawayo.
This was said by Zapu deputy secretary for international
relations, Future Msebele, who claimed that Zanu PF had a deliberate policy to
alienate the southern region of the country from international spotlight and to
marginalise it.
Recently, the United States embassy’s consular section
chief Alex Ave-Lallemant, on behalf of ambassador Brian Nichols, turned down a
request by Zapu for embassies to open posts in Bulawayo after Msebele had
written to all embassies in Harare asking them to open new consular posts in
Bulawayo in order to promote devolution.
Msebele had argued that this would ensure accessibility to
consular services by people in the Matabeleland region, as well as enable them
to have commercial and political engagements.
Only the US embassy responded, saying the decision needed
to be made by the government of Zimbabwe.
Msebele then blamed the Zanu PF government of making it
difficult for diplomatic missions to operate in Bulawayo.
“The Zanu PF government has made it difficult for embassies
to open up consulates in other major cities. Zanu PF is afraid to give power to
the people because they are protecting their corrupt activities. They are
treating the country like their private playground,” he said.
“We call upon all pressure groups, interest groups and
progressive non-governmental organisations to join us in our noble call. We
request all embassies to engage the government and open consulates in Bulawayo.
Consular services should be accessible to the majority of our people.”
Msebele said they would continue to engage strategic
partners like South Africa and Botswana to push for consular offices in
Bulawayo.
“By refusing to implement devolution, Zanu PF just
substituted white leaders with black oppressors,” he said. Zanu PF spokesperson
Simon Khaya Moyo dismissed the accusations, saying the ruling party was not
involved in government business.
“This is government business, where is Zanu PF coming into
this? Zanu PF is not involved in government business, they should approach the
government directly,” Moyo said. Newsday
