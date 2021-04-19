ZACC ARRESTS KARIBA FINANCE DIRECTOR AND COUNCILLOR

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has swooped on Kariba Municipality, arresting finance director Saratiere Chitenhe and Councillor Tendai Mapondera (Ward 5).

The two are detained at Kariba Police Station amid indications they may appear in court tomorrow. A warrant of search and seizure, WSS01/04/21, seen by The Herald was addressed to town clerk Mr Richard Kamhoti requesting his cooperation in releasing documents that could add weight to ongoing investigations.

The exact nature of allegations facing the two officials could not be established. Chitenhe’s arrest comes on the back of the suspension of town planner Tapiwa Tetena.

Tetena faces allegations sidestepping procedure in approving building plans for a stand in the town’s Baobab Bridge suburb sometime in March this year.

ZACC spokesperson Mr John Makamure professed ignorance of the development when contacted for confirmation.