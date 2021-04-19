ZACC ARRESTS KARIBA FINANCE DIRECTOR AND COUNCILLOR

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has swooped on Kariba Municipality, arresting finance director Saratiere Chitenhe and Councillor Tendai Mapondera (Ward 5).
The two are detained at Kariba Police Station amid
indications they may appear in court tomorrow. A warrant of search and seizure,
WSS01/04/21, seen by The Herald was addressed to town clerk Mr Richard Kamhoti
requesting his cooperation in releasing documents that could add weight to
ongoing investigations.
The exact nature of allegations facing the two officials
could not be established. Chitenhe’s arrest comes on the back of the suspension
of town planner Tapiwa Tetena.
Tetena faces allegations sidestepping procedure in
approving building plans for a stand in the town’s Baobab Bridge suburb
sometime in March this year.
ZACC spokesperson Mr John Makamure professed ignorance of
the development when contacted for confirmation.
0 comments:
Post a comment