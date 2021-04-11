WOMAN STABS HUBBY'S LOVER, ESCAPES JAIL

Lilian Moyo (23), a Mberengwa woman who stabbed and injured her lover’s wife with a knife has been sentenced to a wholly suspended 24 months sentence.

Moyo of 1806 Northwood, Mberengwa was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment by Mberengwa Resident Magistrate Evia Matura.

Matura then suspended 12 months of the sentence for five years on condition that the accused does not commit a similar offence. The remaining 12 months were suspended on condition that the accused performs 420hrs community service at Mberengwa Police Station.

Moyo stabbed Sibusakupi Gumbo. Moyo who is pregnant pleaded guilty and said that she did not know that she was committing an offence when she stabbed the complainant.

The magistrate said that she gave a lenient sentence considering that Moyo was pregnant and was a first offender.

On March 7, 2021, Moyo went to Gumbo’s place in Eastvale, Mberengwa. Gumbo asked Moyo what she wanted at the house and she said she wanted to talk to the complainant and her husband.

Gumbo told the accused to go and wait for her husband outside the gate since she had nothing to discuss with her. Moyo then took a knife that was wrapped in a dish towel and stabbed Gumbo once on the left armpit before using a broken bottle to stab Gumbo several times on the head. Masvingo Mirror