WOMAN GIVES BIRTH AT POLICE STATION

Two Mpumalanga police officers have been hailed as heroines after they helped a woman give birth — on the doorstep of a police station.

The incident happened earlier this week near the Bethal police station when a resident who was at the station noticed the heavily-pregnant woman in excruciating labour pains.

Sgt Itumeleng Motalane was alerted to the situation and realising how close the woman was to giving birth, jumped in to help along with Const Tilane Lebitsa. She did so without having appropriate hygiene equipment.

“At that time, I had no hand gloves and there was no time to search for some as someone was in pain. I had to risk my life for the sake of the woman and the baby she was carrying.

“My only fear was that I have never been confronted with this type of challenge before as all four of my children were born at the hospital.

“I told myself that I have to confront my fears and remedy the situation. After I helped the woman giving birth, she was ... shivering. I then [asked] Lebitsa to get a blanket from her room as she is staying at the police barracks.” Sowetan