WHY NOW : G40 QUESTION ZANU PF OVERTURES

FORMER loyalists of the late Robert Mugabe have questioned Zanu PF’s overtures to members of their G40 faction inviting them to return to the ruling party, saying it could be part of desperate moves to win impending elections.
Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu last week
said G40 members that were unceremoniously shown the door during the coup that
toppled Mugabe could rejoin the party without conditions.
Some of the prominent G40 members that were forced to flee
the country during the coup are former
ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi.
Former minister Eunice Sandi Moyo , who was also expelled
from Zanu PF for belonging to G40, said they were consulting each other about
Mpofu’s open invitation.
“We are still consulting each other,” Moyo said. First we
want to know the reason behind this. Is this a strategy to win the 2023 general
elections, or that they have realised they don’t have the numbers to win the
polls outrightly?
“We also want to know if this is not a divide-and-rule
tactic. G40 has a leadership; we cannot be readmitted in newspapers. When they
chased us, they knew who the leaders were.
“So those who are committed to what we [G40] started should
wait for the response.” Some G40 members said they could only return to Zanu PF
when their grievances arising from the coup were addressed by the ruling party.
“They should start by admitting those that applied for
readmission,” a G40 member, who requested anonymity said.
“We know this is a trick to use us for the 2023 elections. You
join today and then be told you are on a five-year suspension and you cannot
hold any office. As we speak, some of us are being persecuted.
“They have removed Mugabe’s posters from the Zanu PF
headquarters. We respect Mugabe’s legacy and we will be rejoining them as who
when they are busy deleting his legacy?”
G40 opposed Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the presidency until
the army intervened and toppled Mugabe. Standard
0 comments:
Post a comment