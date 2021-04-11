WE WILL RECALL ZANU PF MINISTERS, SAYS ZAPU

Opposition party Zapu says it will this week write to Parliament seeking to recall its former members, who are now part of the ruling Zanu PF.
Iphuthile Maphosa, the Zapu spokesperson, said the decision
was taken at a special meeting of the party’s National People’s Council held in
Bulawayo yesterday.
Former Zapu members in the current Parliament include
Education minister Cain Mathema and his Small and Medium Enterprises
counterpart Sithembiso Nyoni.
“Our letter of recalls will be delivered to Parliament as
soon as it re-opens after the holidays,” Maphosa said.
“We are doing so because we have moved out of the Unity
Accord, which is a pact that had brought
together Zanu PF and PF Zapu together following the genocide on Zapu supporters
perpetrated by Zanu PF in order to institute a one-party state.”
Zapu broke away from Zanu PF in 2008 after the parties
merged in 1987 to end the Gukurahundi killings in the Midlands and Matabeleland
provinces.
Although the “recalls” may largely be symbolic, they will
bring another dimension to the debate over the recalling of MDC Alliance
legislators and councillors by the rival MDC-T.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has been accused
of aiding the MDC-T’s push to decimate the MDC Alliance by controversially
facilitating the recalls. Standard
0 comments:
Post a comment