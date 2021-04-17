WE WILL CRUSH ANY PROTESTS : MINISTER WARNS MDC A ACTIVISTS

Political activists and civic organisations sponsored by the MDC Alliance to engage in illegal demonstrations dubbed “The Winter Jest” over the Independence Day weekend have been told that security services are on high alert and will enforce all the laws, including the Covid-19 anti-gathering health regulations.
Some local and international organisations are reportedly
providing funds through individuals and the civic organisations to cause
disturbances during this year’s 41st Independence anniversary.
Speaking in Harare yesterday, Home Affairs and Cultural
Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe urged the public to ignore messages
circulated by the MDC Alliance that call on people not to celebrate and observe
the country’s independence.
All gatherings for the anniversary in excess of 50 people
have already been banned as part of efforts to control Covid-19 infection
rates.
“My ministry has directed the Commissioner-General of
Police (Godwin Matanga) to take action on some political activists, individuals
and civic organisations being fronted by the MDC Alliance and have openly
threatened to engage in a series of illegal demonstrations dubbed ‘The Winter
Jest’,” said Minister Kazembe.
“The police and other security services will be on high
alert and ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
May I warn those who are planning and coordinating these illegal demonstrations
that the law will take its course.
“Local and internationally based organisations who are
providing funding through individuals and the so-called civic organisations’
proxies are duly warned to stop fomenting disorder in the country and will be
held accountable for any criminal acts perpetrated by groups who are obviously
bidding for opposition political parties in the country.”
Police are already monitoring the venues where secret
meetings are being held to mobilise for illegal demonstrations. The peace and
safety of all citizens was guaranteed as Zimbabwe celebrates its 41st
Independence Day tomorrow, said Minister Kazembe.
He said people were free to conduct all lawful activities
in a peaceful manner and taking into consideration the Covid-19 prevention
measures.
“Covid-19 knows no boundary, creed, status or religion,” he
said. “In this regard, Zimbabweans should observe and comply with the
Government of Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
“We can only fight this invisible enemy if we remain united
as a people. May I reiterate His Excellency, President E.D Mnangagwa’s message
that no gatherings will be allowed during this independence holiday.
“The public should continue prioritising the wearing of
face masks, practicing social distancing and sanitisation at all times. Social
gatherings, which include churches and funerals, should strictly observe the
stipulated maximum of 50 people.” Police have been challenged to ensure that
all the Covid-19 regulations were complied with.
Government is concerned that some church and funeral
gatherings are openly exceeding the stipulated number of 50, with some
gatherings going beyond 1 000. Some
church congregants and mourners were clashing with police officers on
enforcement duties.
“These are a conduit for Covid-19 super-spreaders,” said
Minister Kazembe. The law will take its course without fear or favour on such
errant gatherings which expose the public to Covid-19 pandemic.”
Zimbabwe celebrates the 41st Independence on the background
of a successful agricultural season, as well as rapid infrastructural
development projects implemented by the Second Republic towards
industrialisation and economic transformation. Herald
