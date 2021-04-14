WE WERE DUPED AS WELL : 10 MORE STEP FORWARD AGAINST LAND BARON

MORE than 10 people from Gutu yesterday made complaints to police and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) about suspected land baron Felix Munyaradzi, who allegedly duped more than 30 people countrywide of thousands of US dollars in botched car deals over the past few years.

Munyaradzi is already facing land dealings charges in Zvimba and was also recently arrested on charges of attempting to defeat the course of justice and interfering with a State witness. Last week, there were reports that he was under investigation for allegedly duping several people in Gutu and other areas of thousands of US dollars in botched car deals.

A Mr Ruzive Chitakunye last week withdrew his case against Munyaradzi after being given another vehicle.

Mr Chitakunye of Gutu had made a report last Wednesday at Mbare Police Station alleging that he had paid Munyaradzi US$8 500 in 2018 for a second-hand Toyota Granvia but had never received the vehicle.

It was alleged that in the last few years, Munyaradzi went to his rural home in Gutu where he allegedly took payment in money and cattle for used cars he was sourcing outside the country but that he never delivered the vehicles or refunded the money although other vehicles paid for were delivered.

Mr Chitakunye reported that in 2018, he made two payments of US$4 000 and US$4 500 to Munyaradzi for a Toyota Granvia, having earlier bought two cars from Munyaradzi, a Mazda Demio and a Honda Fit, which were supplied without problems.

He alleged that others were also still waiting for their cars. But then Mr Chitakunye decided to withdraw the case against Munyaradzi after receiving a white Mercedes Benz C180 worth US$8 500 from Munyaradzi.

An agreement of sale was drafted between Mr Chitakunye and one Mr Felix Mutangadura, who was representing Delatfin Investments (Pvt) Ltd, a company owned by Munyaradzi. Herald