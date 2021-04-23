WE HAVE BEEN DRINKING FROM THE DEAD

FOUR Hopley families were left traumatised on Tuesday after discovering that they had been drinking water from a well that had a dead human being for six days.
The families continued to drink water from the well without
realising it contained the body of 33-year-old Bowen Mutori who had disappeared
for six days.
When the stench became too strong, a decision was then made
to empty the well. Police retrieved the body on Tuesday and took it to Sally
Mugabe Central Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii
confirmed the incident saying police were treating the case as murder and
appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the
perpetrators.
Chikomborero Chiwona ( 39), who discovered the body
floating in her well, told H-Metro that four families had been drawing water
for use without realising there was a body in the well.
“We tried to empty the well because of the stench from the
well but nothing was found on only to discover the body floating the following
day. Mwoyo wakamira izvezvi.
Shuviro yangu ndeyekuti mhandu dzakaita izvi dzibatwe
nekuti hatingacherere mugodhi kuti rigova guva remunhu.
“We used to fetch water for drinking and watering our
garden, but we are now forced to look for alternative sources of water,” she
said.
She added that, as per tradition, they had taken one of
their blankets to wrap the body accompanied by a prayer that the deceased’s
spirit fights the “murderers”.
Insp Chazovachii said information at hand indicated that
the deceased went to his home and some people came looking for him in a car
leading to his disappearance only to be found dead after six days.
“At around 2100 hours, it was reported that he saw an
unknown vehicle passing by the road outside his house and told his wife that
the motorist was looking for him.
“He was reported to have put on his shoes and went away
only to be found dead six days later. His body was found floating in a well at
a house in their neighbourhood.
“The owner of the house where the body was found is
reported to have been drawing water from the well unknowingly, forcing them to
try and empty the well after an unpleasant smell came from it.
“The families continued to draw water from the well until
they discovered the body floating. The body had a swollen face and bruises on
the neck and police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest
of the suspects,” said Insp Chazovachii. H Metro
