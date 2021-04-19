UNWORTHY : LAWYER DEREGISTERED

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has deregistered Bulawayo lawyer Llyod Manokore, who is also the founder of Manokore Attorneys DLA Piper Africa Zimbabwe, for double-dipping after representing two parties who had conflicted interests.
Manokore’s deregistration was confirmed last Friday by LSZ
spokesperson Richard Chidza.“Yes, he has been deregistered as of April 15,”
Chidza said.
Last month, Manokore was convicted for misconduct after he
appeared before a tribunal consisting justices Felistus Chatukuta and Joseph
Musakwa. The LSZ was the applicant in the case.
The misconduct charges on Manokore arose after Perkins
Zhawari and his wife on June 20, 2016, filed a complaint with the LSZ against
him, stating that he was double-dipping in a matter involving their company
Celgrim Bakeries and National Foods Limited.
The two companies had conflicted interests in the matter.
In his ruling, Justice Chatukuta described Manokore’s
conduct as unprofessional, dishonourable, and unworthy of a lawyer, warranting
the deletion of his name from the register of legal practitioners, notaries and
conveyancers.
Manokore Attorneys has, however, expressed displeasure over
the verdict through a letter sent to the LSZ, dated April 15. It said it would
appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.
“We are extremely disappointed by the tribunal’s ruling and
we have appealed the decision to the Supreme Court. We continue to refute the
allegations as well as the sentence. Pending the outcome of the Supreme Court
appeal, the partners have appointed Jabulani Nhongo as the managing partner of
the firm. Nhongo will, together with the executive committee of the firm,
conduct the business of the firm,” the letter of appeal read in part. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment