UNLICENCED KILLER TEEN KOMBI DRIVER JAILED

AN 18-year-old unlicensed driver was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison after he ran over and caused the death of a nine-year-old at Fourth Street Rank.
Archford Chikoto, 18, was being charged for driving without
a driver’s licence and culpable homicide.
The State led by Carol Mutimusakwa proved that on December
30 last year at around 5:30pm, at Fourth Street Rank, Chikoto negligently drove
a passenger public service vehicle with one passenger aboard and the now
deceased, a nine-year-old girl, was waiting for transport to go home.
The court heard that due to excessive speed, he failed to
keep the vehicle under proper control and hit the deceased and her sister
against the terminus bars causing serious injuries and didn’t stop after the
accident.
Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko sentenced him to four years
in prison and prohibited him from holding class 1 and 2 drivers licences for
life. H Metro
