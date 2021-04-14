TWO ZIM LOVERS FIGHT OVER UK BASED MAN'SWIFE

TWO businessmen reportedly fought over a married woman and one of them was left nursing axe wounds.

The incident, which happened in Morningside, Marondera, occurred at the married woman Caroline Taurai Matazu’s matrimonial home.

One of the lovers, only identified as Mupostori, attacked the two with an axe after he caught them leaving the bedroom in each other’s arms.

The other businessman’s identity could not be revealed, but he is said to be based in Harare.

Caroline is married to Bright Matazu who is based in the United Kingdom and the incident is reported to have shaken their marriage following the posting of nude photographs of the former with Mupostori. Mupostori, a transport operator, confirmed dating Caroline and attacking her together with her unidentified married lover.

“I have been in an illicit affair with Caroline for some time and had it not been that she is legally married to Bright, I could have paid lobola for her,” said Mupositori.

“On Saturday night I discovered that Caroline was avoiding me with the intention to see another man who is based in Harare. I tracked her until she met the guy and got into his Ford Ranger and drove to her house.

Out of anger, I armed myself with an axe and waited outside Caroline’s house until they came out caressing each other. Murume akasimba kundipfuura uye ndakangofunga kuti aigona kundipfura nepfuti saka ndakabva ndamutema nedemo kaviri ndichibva ndadzingirira Caroline ndikamutemazve kaviri.

“I disappeared from the scene and later decided to wait for them to lodge a police report against me at the police station, but they never came.

“Since the man is based in Harare and married, I am sure they decided to let the case go unreported and visited private doctors for treatment.

“Kutaura kwandiri kuita, vanhu vakapombwa muviri wese nekuti ndakavazhaka haizvo zvekuti vanoudza vanhu kuti vakarohwa nematsotsi.

“Caroline and myself have been living like husband and wife since her husband is based in UK and I am sure she was sex-starved.

“Murume wacho anotumira mari inemumvuri zvekuti ndinotombokwereta imwe yacho asi Caroline aida kuti ndimutengere mota ndikatsikatsika.

“Out of anger, I posted my nude photographs with Caroline on social media toexpress my pain over her decision to cheat on me with the Harare man.

“Caroline enjoyed quality time with me that she never saw the dangers of posing for nude photographs asi ndakarwadziwa mudhara,” said Mupositori.

Caroline refused to entertain H-Metro when contacted for her side of the story.

“I have no comment right now. Ndati handina chekutaura pazviri,” she said before hanging up.

In an interview with H-Metro, Caroline’s husband Matazu confirmed that it was not the first time men had fought over Caroline.

He described her as loose. “To be honest with you, my marriage to Caroline is for the eyes of the community, but mentally I have rubbed her off because of her character,” said Matazu.

“This is not the first time to hear that men are fighting over my wife and I am worried about my daughter who is witnessing such behaviour.

“I had the intention of taking my wife and my daughter to UK when I came to Zimbabwe, but I was emotionally affected on my first night there because of several men’s calls to my wife during the night.

“I do not want to believe that she was sex starved because I stay in the UK, but Caroline is too loose that she can give the forbidden fruit to anyone from what I have discovered.

“Ndatoneta nekunzwa nyaya dzake dzekudanana nevamwe varume asi ndaikumbira kuti dai awana rubatsiro kuti akoshese imba yake,” said Matazu.

Caroline’s relative, Glenda Rumbidzai Munhupedzi — who is reported to have arrived at the scene together with her husband — confirmed the incident saying she was not in a position to give full details.

“Yes, we heard about the incident, but we have nothing to say at the moment.” H Metro