TWO PUPILS MURDERED , DUMPED IN TOILET

TWO Grade 1 pupils from Mbaza Primary School in Nyanga were allegedly killed on their way from school on Tuesday and their bodies were dumped in a disused toilet pit about 2km from the school.

The bodies of Melisa (7) and Dilan (7) both from Benza family under Chief Mutasa were recovered yesterday morning with deep cuts on their necks. They were covered with grass. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating two cases of murder which occurred at Sambaza Village, Chief Mutasa Nyanga on April 14, where two minors were found dead in a disused toilet pit. The victims left home for school on April 13, 2021 and never returned prompting a search.

“Meanwhile, the bodies were retrieved from the pit and deep cuts were observed on the necks. All other body parts were intact but with blood stained uniforms. The bodies were ferried to Nyanga Hospital awaiting post mortem,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald