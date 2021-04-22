THREE MAKOROKOZA TRAPPED IN DISUSED SHAFT

AT least three illegal miners were yesterday evening trapped in a disused Sirius Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi when a mine shaft they were working in collapsed.
Although a report was yet to be made to the provincial
mines and police offices this morning, Chief Ngezi Peter Pasipamire confirmed
the accident which happened near his homestead.
“I can confirm that there has been a mineshaft collapsed
that occurred yesterday. Three people are still trapped underground,” he said.
He also said there was a road traffic accident near the
mine site that is believed to have claimed two lives. Herald
