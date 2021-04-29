THREE DEATHS : IT WAS A GOLD DEAL GONE WRONG, SAYS SON

WITH mystery still surrounding the death of three men near a dam in Bindura and another in hospital, a son to one of the deceased yesterday said his father had gone to conduct “a deal which would see him buying four vehicles”.

Panashe, son to the now late Medio Kashiri (52), yesterday said prior to the trip, his father had told him that he was going for a gold deal that would result in him buying four Honda Fit vehicles.

The other person who died was identified as Antony Ndawana (52), while the other two are still to be identified.

“News about the gold deal reached my father on Thursday from his friend Ndawana and they made the trip to Bindura on Friday,” said Kashiri.

“The two grew up in this suburb and Ndawana is the one who did plumbing at my father’s new house in Ruwa.

“The house was complete and we were supposed to relocate to Ruwa anytime this week and my father has not been working for some time, although he used to be a truck driver.

“From what I heard, my father said the deal was going to bring something that could buy four Honda Fit vehicles and Ndawana was behind the deal. We have been robbed of a loving and caring father who used to make jokes that left everyone in stitches.

“We are yet to accept that he is gone and how he passed on remains a mystery to us that we are all waiting to know what befell them from post-mortem results. We trust the police and we are sure they will get to the bottom of the case,” said Kashiri.

Ndawana family spokesperson Richard Ndawana (51) said he last spoke to the two on Friday before their unspecified mission to Bindura.

“I last spoke to the two on Friday at Kashiri’s home in Ruwa where we were working and Ndawana brought windowpanes before they departed for Bindura and they did not disclose their mission,” said Ndawana.

“We expected them to return on the same day since they had left us without food, but we waited in vain only to receive a phone call on Sunday that they had been found dead.

“We were quick to suspect road traffic accident, but until today we are in darkness as to what exactly happened to them.

“I only saw photographs of them lying on the ground in an unbelievable manner that it remains a mystery to us. The other person in the picture is not known to us and we are relying on police investigations and post-mortem to be in the picture about the mystery surrounding their death,” said Ndawana. H Metro