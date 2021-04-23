THE MURDERS THAT SHOCKED GWERU

GWERU residents woke up to a shocking triple homicide yesterday after a man shot and killed three people and injured his wife over suspected infidelity.
A police memorandum seen by Southern Eye Weekender says the
suspect Peter Dube (35), who runs a car sale business in the city, is on the
run.
According to the memorandum, the deceased, one Shelton and
Gamuchirai Mudungwe (30), who were lovers, accompanied their friend Nyasha
Nharingo (31) and her sister Nyaradzo Nharingo (34) to Masvingo to collect the
latter’s passport.
Nyasha, who is married to Dube as his second wife, did not
inform her husband about the trip.
Around 8pm, Dube went to Nyasha’s place at Bensam Flats in
the central business district armed with an unidentified gun and accused her of
having an affair with Shelton.
A fight broke out and Dube went outside where Shelton was
parked and shot him in the head. He died on the spot.
On his way back into the flat Dube met Mudungwe, a popular
socialite in the Midlands capital, whom he shot once in the chest. She died
instantly. In the flat, Dube shot Nyasha once on the neck and her sister
Nyaradzo once in the head.
The two sustained serious injuries and were take to Gweru
Provincial Hospital, where Nyaradzo passed on later in the day. After the
shooting, Dube disappeared into the darkness and is allegedly on the run.
