TEEN STEALS PARKED CAR

DETECTIVES with the Vehicle Theft Squad have arrested a teenager who stole a vehicle from a car park at Mutare Polytechnic and went on a joyride using duplicate keys he had picked up sometime last year.

The suspect, Brighton Zima (18),was on Wednesday hauled before Mutare magistrate, Mr Langton Mukwengi, facing theft of a motor vehicle charges as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

He was remanded in custody to today (Friday) for bail ruling. Public prosecutor, Ms Tawananyasha Muuya, said the stolen vehicle belonged to Mrs Charity Mambondiani (37), a lecturer at the institution of higher learning.

The court heard that on April 17, the complainant reported for work and parked her motor vehicle, a Honda Fit, at a parking bay outside the college.

“She locked all the doors and left everything intact. At around 3.30pm, the complainant knocked off and proceeded to the parking bay to collect her vehicle. She discovered that it was missing and conducted a search at the premises to no avail,” said Ms Muuya.

A report was made at ZRP Mutare Central. The following day at around 7pm, detectives were tipped off that Zima was in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The police reacted to the information and proceeded to Natview Park where they found Zima driving the stolen vehicle.

The teen was arrested. During questioning, he revealed that he had used a duplicate key he had picked up at Meikles Park to open and drive the vehicle.

Mr Charles Musara of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners is representing the suspect. Manica Post