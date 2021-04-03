TEACHERS REJECT INSULTING PAY RISE OFFER



The meeting between workers’ representatives and the Government team in the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) continued in earnest and in an honest way, Public Service Commission secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe has said.

Government representatives yesterday went into the meeting with a proposal for a 25 percent pay rise effective this month then another 50 percent in June, but civil servants’ representatives declined the offer.

In a statement, Ambassador Wutawunashe said Government expressed constraints emanating from a prolonged economic shutdown period owing to the lockdown measures instituted to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, during which revenue generation was reduced to virtual insignificance.



