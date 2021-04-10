TEACHERS DEMANDING US$20 FOR EXTRA LESSONS

IT is criminal for teachers to demand money for extra lessons from parents as this is against Government policy, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told Parliament last week.
Some teachers are reportedly demanding money for extra
lessons. It is believed that learners who do not oblige are not given the
special attention they might need and deprived of crucial learning material.
Payments are allegedly ranging between US$10 to US$20 per
learner. Responding to a question from Senator Omega Sipani-Hungwe in the
Senate on Thursday, Minister Mutsvangwa said parents should report such
teachers to the authorities.
“The other issue of teachers demanding money for extra
lessons, I think this is now a criminal activity because that is not allowed.
This is not their mandate and not what they are supposed to be doing.
“We can never deprive children of the opportunity to learn,
then we have teachers who do not teach — that is unacceptable because our
children are supposed to be learning.”
Minister Mutsvangwa, speaking in her capacity as
Leader of Governemnt business in the
Senate, added: “If there are teachers who are getting into class and not doing
anything, I am sure that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has inspectors
amongst them. I think it is a report
that should be brought forward so that such characters are dealt with. We
expect those who are supposed to teach to teach.” Sunday Mail
