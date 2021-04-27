SPEEDING ZAMBIAN DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT IN VIC FALLS FINED

A ZAMBIAN truck driver who hit a motor cyclist near Victoria Falls and drove off without stopping or reporting the accident has been sentenced to four months in jail.
Eugine Banda (43) who is employed by SANHE Transport and
Logistics based in Kabwe in Zambia was carrying 33 000kg of cobalt hydroxide
when he hit Mr Phillip Sibanda who was cycling along the Bulawayo-Victoria
Falls road last month.
Banda who was speeding failed to apply brakes and did not
stop after hitting Mr Sibanda leaving him for dead at the 392km peg.
Banda was arrested following investigations and appeared
before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene charged with negligent
driving, failure to stop after serious accident and failing to render
assistance to the injured person.
He pleaded guilty to all the three counts and the
magistrate slapped him with a fine of $6 000 or be jailed for four months in
default.
Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said on the accident day,
police attended the scene and referred Mr Sibanda to Victoria Falls Hospital
where he was treated and discharged.
Mr Sibanda fractured his leg and sustained some injuries. Banda’s
truck was impounded and taken to the Vehicle Inspection Department together
with the damaged motorbike.
“The accused person hit a motor cyclist called Philip
Sibanda who was cycling in the same direction with the truck. The accident
occurred at the 392km peg when the accused hit the accused from behind,” said
Mr Chindedza. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment