SMUGGLERS BUSTED, DANGLE US$9K BRIBE TO COPS

POLICE have arrested six suspects in Mutare for smuggling and recovered contraband of clothes and shoes.

At first, four of the suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase with officers who ended up shooting the tyres of the fleeing suspects’ vehicles.

While the officers were still conducting investigations over the issue, two people appeared and attempted to bribe them with US$9 000 cash.

The officers refused the bribe and immediately arrested the two. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of contraband of shoes and clothes at Tsungubvi Bridge, Mutare on 20 April 2021, following an ambush by a combined Security Services team on a special operation against smuggling in Manicaland.

“The team blocked the road as the suspects’ six vehicles tried to flee from the scene, resulting in two of the vehicles having their tyres shot. The two trucks were found abandoned later.

“The Security Services team managed to stop two other trucks and the four occupants were arrested, while two other trucks were found dumped near Headlands. As the security service members were carrying out some investigations two men appeared and offered them a bribe of US$ 9 000 cash, leading to their arrest, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to six,” Herald