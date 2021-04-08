SECOND BRAZILIAN NABBED WITH COCAINE AT RGM AIRPORT

A SECOND Brazilian national was recently arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while carrying cocaine valued at US$32 million, a day after another national from the South American country appeared in court for possessing the same dangerous drug worth US$1, 9 million.

Guilherme Sodre Alverez DA Silveria (32) yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Isheunesu Matova charged with possession of cocaine.

Silveria, who was represented by Knowledge Mayeresera, was remanded in custody to April 21 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on April 5 this year, detectives acting on a tip-off arrested Silveria after he flew into the country aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight in possession of the contraband.

The recovered cocaine weighed 4,3kg. Another Brazilian Karoline Silva Mafra (23) is facing similar charges after having been nabbed on arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on April 1. Newsday