SANCTIONS WILL NOT HALT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, SAYS CHIWENGA

THE continued imposition of illegal sanctions will not stop Zimbabwe’s economic transformation as the country is building robust internal capacities to create wealth and expand job opportunities for its citizens, Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.
The rollout of the National Development Strategy (NDS1
2021-2025), which builds on the milestones achieved under the Transitional
Stabilisation Programme (TSP), marks the march towards realisation of this
transformation, with the ultimate goal being to achieve an upper middle-income
economy by 2030, he said.
Guided by this vision, the Vice-President said Zimbabwe has
no reason to sit back and cry foul, but must deliver broad-based
transformation, create capital and expand the horizon of economic opportunities
for all Zimbabweans.
Delivering his keynote address to mark the official launch
of the Zimbabwe Leather Sector Strategy (2021-2030) in Bulawayo Dr Chiwenga
said the disruptive impact of sanctions could be successfully reversed through
revitalising domestic value chains, cutting on imports and expanding prospects
for inclusive growth.
Before the imposition of sanctions Zimbabwe used to be one
of the most sophisticated leather industry destinations in the region,
exporting its shoes and upholstery leather to lucrative markets in the European
Union, among others.
“This (sanctions) is now behind us. We no longer talk of
sanctions; the land has been reunited with its people and the people with their
land and that is now over. We now move on,” said Dr Chiwenga.
“That period has given us the chance, the time to think
outside the box and we now have to rebuild our livestock and leather products.
We want all of us, not in the too distant future, to talk about the best
leather in Zimbabwe globally. Zimbabwean leather has to be the best and that
way we will rebuild our glorious past.”
In that regard, the VP said the Second Republic led by
President Mnangagwa was prioritising crafting and implementation of
sectoral-policies and strategies such as the new Zimbabwe Leather Sector
Strategy to achieve renewed industry efficiency and foster inclusive growth.
“When it comes to the leather industry, Zimbabwe is better
positioned than its regional peers since the leather value chain is well
structured, starting from input suppliers, livestock farmers, abattoirs . . .
and manufacturers of leather products and retailers,” he said.
Cabinet approved the new leather policy last November as
part of measures to position the sector for increased domestic value addition
and beneficiation under the export-led industrialisation programme. The
comprehensive document sets out priority programmes and reforms aimed at
driving increased output and energising value chains.
These will be implemented over the next 10 years and
reflect the concerns of stakeholders in the leather industry, and are anchored
under the country’s Vision 2030.
Despite the frustration being inflicted by sanctions since
the turn of the millennium when the country embarked on the successful
fast-track land reform programme, Dr Chiwenga said Zimbabweans have exhibited
resilience with the productive sector also retaining its vibe.
He said Zimbabwe remains better positioned ahead of
regional peers in terms of the opportunity to boost industrial activity, and
scaling up capacity towards export-led production is the missing link. Chiwenga said the beef and leather industry,
in particular, which has been heavily crippled by the adverse impact of
sanctions in recent years, was among the key sectors earmarked to drive the
turnaround of the country’s economy.
The Government, working with the private sector leather
players led by the Zimbabwe Leather Development Council and development
partners such as the African Development Bank and the Common Market for Eastern
and Southern Africa (Comesa) has set the ball rolling by implementing beef and
leather value chain projects targeting small to medium enterprises.
Already 10 leather sub-clusters have been set up in
Matabeleland North province with the intention of creating 10-mini factories
capable of making school shoes and other leather products. Under the project,
10 sets of four different machines have been bought for training and
capacitating trainees. More interventions are being worked on to enhance
quality and standards.
Dr Chiwenga acknowledged concerns and propositions by the
industry players who have identified 26 policies and pieces of legislation to
be reviewed by the Government. He said this will ensure the business
environment is streamlined and will go a long way in advancing the sector.
The VP urged all economic support agencies to play their
part to ensure successful implementation of the leather strategy and paid
tribute to development partners for supporting the Government.
In her remarks Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai
Nzenza, said the synergy between industry and commerce and the agriculture
sector was critical as these need each other to ensure a successful turnaround
of the leather industry value chain. She said leather producers must strive for
efficiency and competitiveness that will be felt by consumers who buy their
products.
Chairman of the Zimbabwe Leather Development Council, Mr
Clement Shoko, gave a synopsis of the state of the leather value chain in the
country and highlighted numerous challenges it faces. These include inadequate
financing, poor marketing intelligence, absence of sector specific policies,
poor infrastructure and lack of technology and skills, which he hoped will be
addressed by the new strategy.
Bulawayo Provincial Minister of State and Devolution Judith
Ncube said the implementation of the new leather strategy would transform the
city’s economy through increased industrial output going forward.
Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement
Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, emphasised strengthening of linkages between
farmers and industry saying Vision 2030 must be anchored on households.
Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister, Raj Modi, Minister
of State in VP Chiwenga’s office, Evelyn Ndlovu, leather sector captains of
industry and senior government officials also attended the event. Chronicle
