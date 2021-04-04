ROWDY TOUTS JAILED SIX MONTHS

IN a strong statement to touts that harass passengers, four men who were recently caught on camera harassing an elderly woman at Dulivhadzimu long distance bus terminus were on Thursday jailed for an effective six months by a Beitbridge magistrate court.
The four, Maxwell Kamuda (42), Lazarus Chingova (44),
Micheal Mlambo (35) and Worry Muranda (age not given) were arrested last week.
The quartet, who were facing charges of public nuisance,
were convicted on their own plea of guilty by Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr
Toyindepi Zhou.
They were each left with an effective six months to serve
after the court conditionally suspended four months of their initial 10 months
sentences. Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said charges against the four arose
on March 23.
The accused persons, he said, harassed an elderly female
traveller at Dulivhadzimu long distance bus terminus and they were caught on
camera.
The court further heard that Kamuda and crew handed
themselves over to the police following a meeting between the police and
intercity bus operators.
The meeting discussed the harassment of travellers at the
hands of bus crews among other cross cutting issues. Sunday Mail
