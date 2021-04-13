RESIDENTS FUME AS MAYOR LEAVES NKULUMANE FOR NORTH END MANSION

BULAWAYO United Residents Association (Bura) has rapped the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) for allocating a double-storey mansion to mayor Solomon Mguni in North End suburb.

Mguni, who currently resides in the high-density suburb of Nkulumane, will now relocate to North End low-density suburb.

The residents felt that by relocating from Nkulumane, Mguni would not keep abreast with the suffering of ordinary residents.

When he was given a mayoral mansion, Mguni was also given tight security after a break-in a few months ago at his Nkulumane residence.

Bura chairperson Winos Dube said mayors were ordinary persons like everybody and, therefore, they could not be treated like superior beings.

“A few months ago, mayor Mguni was given a piece of land at Rangemore at a minimum cost. He who pays the piper dictates the tune. The senior council officials are covering for each other for their own benefit. This is, indeed, horrible,” Dube said.

“The double-storey mansion is a rental house and its bills were supposed to be assisting in the payment of council debts for electricity and the construction of roads,” he said.

Dube said Local Government minister July Moyo should enforce discipline at the BCC and deal with concerns emanating from the conduct of the city fathers of late.

Initially, council had resolved to pamper the mayor with a mansion located in the Hornung Golf Club area in the leafy suburb of Burnside.

The council contends that the mayor, who is the councillor for ward 23, must have secure accommodation following a series of break-ins at his house.

Two months ago, thieves also broke into Mguni’s car at his home in Nkulumane and stole cash, among other valuables.

According to a council confidential report, after the mayor’s car was broken into, the local authority decided to move him to secure accommodation. The report said the fear was that Mguni could be attacked by disgruntled residents.

“The person of the mayor might be a target of attacks by virtue of the office he occupies. Besides everyday thuggery, the mayor might be targeted for attacks by disgruntled stakeholders for the reason that he is the council’s figurehead. Such attacks might have perilous results,” part of the report read.

“Council owns a certain property at Hornung Golf Club and it is currently leased to a tenant. The town clerk (Christopher Dube) considered it prudent that this be transformed into mayoral accommodation and that council provides security to guard the property and the occupants.” Newsday