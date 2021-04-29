RAPIST TEEN REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy from Beitbridge East who allegedly attacked his 53-year-old aunt with a log, and then raped her while she lay dying, bleeding from the head before stealing R1 700 has been remanded in custody to May 13.
The boy who cannot be named for professional reasons was
not asked to plead to rape and murder charges when he appeared before
Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Toyindepi Zhou yesterday.
Charges are that the accused killed Maria Gumbo on Friday
between 7 am and 2 pm in Fula village.
The State led by Mr Cloudios Karinga said the teen attacked
the woman about 500 metres away from her homestead.
The court further heard that Ms Gumbo’s remains were
discovered in a pool of blood by her elder sister at around 2 pm.
She informed other villagers and the matter was reported to
the police. The prosecutor said Ms Gumbo had four deep cuts in the head and her
body was found lying face down.
Police recovered two blood-stained logs next to the corpse
and there was evidence of some struggle 50 metres away from where the body was
lying.
Mr Karinga said the police also recovered a blood-stained
log and the woman’s undergarments 30 metres from where she had been allegedly
killed.
He said the accused who soon after committing the offence
went into hiding was apprehended by members of the community who handed him to
the police on Sunday.
The police recovered R1 540 from him. Chronicle
